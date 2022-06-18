ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

10295 W. Via Del Sol Lot #389

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASA DEL REY - CASA DEL REY IN PEORIA 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME ACROSS FROM A PARK,...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

4644 N. 22nd Street #2133

COMING SOON Stunning multi-level townhouse in gated community! - This Biltmore area upscale home boasts a tri-level dual master floorplan with plenty of upgrades and brand new carpet. Spacious living area, eat-in kitchen w/ black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & lots of storage space! Full size washer/dryer included. 1/2 bath on main floor for guests, 2 full bathrooms & dual master bedrooms on top floor, complete w/ large walk in closets. Private balcony has views of the koi pond. Single car garage. Charming community w/ visitor parking throughout, beautiful fountains, landscaping, relaxing spa & a sparkling swimming pool. Main clubhouse offers a fitness center, billiard room, BBQ grills and more. Easy to the 51, airport close, 1st class shopping & restaurants at the Biltmore Shopping Park. NO PETS.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
oucampus.org

1750 E Bell Rd.

Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located near everything; Pool, Laundry, Mailboxes & Your Assigned Covered Parking.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Real Estate
Peoria, AZ
Business
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3065 N 67th Ave

La Estrella Vista where comfort and convenience meet to provide an exceptional living experience! - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

10640 E Vogel Ave

PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

16018 So 29th St

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ahwatukee - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in ahwatukee, Home is well kept and ready for move in. This home is situated in a great neighborhood with award winning schools nearby. The community has walking hiking and biking paths as well as clubhouses and 3 pools. Rentals don't become available in the neighborhood often so give us a call to set up a viewing.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:. Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

7528 E Christmas Cholla Dr

SPACIOUS SCOTTSDALE Home w/GORGEOUS View- PINNACLE RESERVE - This STUNNING home in Scottsdale is situated on a LARGE lot in the PRIME North Scottsdale location of PINNACLE RESERVE. Property offers 3 bedrooms plus a DEN; 3 baths AND a large entertainment loft. NEW: painted interior throughout; installed subway tile in kitchen, and new drawer/cabinet pulls; new lighting fixtures throughout; installed blinds; outdoor fans and lights. INCLUDES Newer: Roof, HVAC System, Exterior Paint and Stainless-Steel Range w/Double Oven. All of this while you enjoy the privacy and Pinnacle Preserve in your large backyard with view fencing. Plenty of shopping, entertainment and restaurants a stone’s throw away. Schedule your tour today.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Nook completes patio addition

Nook Kitchen’s patio plans that were announced at the beginning of this year are now complete. Misters are also at the ready now that warmer weather has arrived. “It makes the entire place feel larger, more open, and has been a somewhat seamless extension,” said Nook founder and co-owner Frank Vairo. “When our large interior windows are open, the interior dining room appears larger as well.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

FiiZ Drinks Opens Only Arizona Location

Just in time to cool you off this summer, FiiZ Drinks is now open in Downtown Mesa, marking its only Arizona location. FiiZ Drinks has outposts throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada and beyond. A true soda lover’s dream come true, FiiZ Drinks offers nearly 60 soda flavors, add-ons, smoothies, creams, Italian...
MESA, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Massive 200-acre mixed-use project proposed near Valley entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is looking to transform a massive property next to its sports and entertainment district into a master-planned development with office, retail, hotel, commercial and high-density housing. Dubbed Vision 2, the development could be built on about 200 acres between Glendale Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ

