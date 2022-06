Kevin Durant finally breaks his silence, congratulating the Golden State Warriors on their NBA Finals win while commenting on his legacy being in question on social media. The Brooklyn Nets player is taking shots left and right now that the Warriors have succeeded in getting a title without him, and when it was suggested by a Twitter user that his legacy was now dead, KD responded that his legacy died back in 2016. Nick Wright shares his thoughts on KD's response, and whether he agrees his legacy is in question with the Warriors' win, especially after the Nets experienced an early playoff exit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO