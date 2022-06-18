ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

16018 So 29th St

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ahwatukee - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in ahwatukee, Home is well...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

4644 N. 22nd Street #2133

COMING SOON Stunning multi-level townhouse in gated community! - This Biltmore area upscale home boasts a tri-level dual master floorplan with plenty of upgrades and brand new carpet. Spacious living area, eat-in kitchen w/ black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & lots of storage space! Full size washer/dryer included. 1/2 bath on main floor for guests, 2 full bathrooms & dual master bedrooms on top floor, complete w/ large walk in closets. Private balcony has views of the koi pond. Single car garage. Charming community w/ visitor parking throughout, beautiful fountains, landscaping, relaxing spa & a sparkling swimming pool. Main clubhouse offers a fitness center, billiard room, BBQ grills and more. Easy to the 51, airport close, 1st class shopping & restaurants at the Biltmore Shopping Park. NO PETS.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1750 E Bell Rd.

Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located near everything; Pool, Laundry, Mailboxes & Your Assigned Covered Parking.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
oucampus.org

3065 N 67th Ave

La Estrella Vista where comfort and convenience meet to provide an exceptional living experience! - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10640 E Vogel Ave

PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3828 N 32nd St Unit 225

Great Area, Prime location - Spacious 1 Bedroom Upper-level condo. Neutral colors throughout. Small, gated community features Laundry facilities and Pool just out your door. Gated Community, Prime Phoenix Biltmore Area, Minutes form Biltmore Shops and Eateries, Water, sewer & & trash included in rent, plus everything the community has to offer. Close to highways 51 & 202. Pets accepted upon approval. Make this your home. Apply now www.taylorstmgmt.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:. Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

10295 W. Via Del Sol Lot #389

CASA DEL REY - CASA DEL REY IN PEORIA 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME ACROSS FROM A PARK, COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA. BOTH CERAMIC TILE AND CARPETING. 2'' BLINDS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN HAS BLACK APPLIANCES AND UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS. NEAR SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 101. ONLY SMALL DOG 25 LBS.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

4662 W. Ivanhoe St.

Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Chandler! - Lovely Chandler Community - Close to Everything! Dramatic vaulted ceilings with loft overlooking living room. Eat-in kitchen. Fireplace in living and family rooms. Full master bath with double sinks. French doors lead to grass backyard with patio. Community features a children's playground and community pool. No Smoking. No pets.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ

