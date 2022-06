Orlando Arcia was at it again last night, coming up with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth against the Giants. It was his second walk-off hit of the season — the first coming via home run in extra innings against the Red Sox — and just the third of the year for the Braves. Since Ozzie Albies went down with a fractured foot last week, it’s been Arcia filling in for the All-Star second baseman. So far, though, so good. Since taking over for Albies, Arcia is hitting .413 with a couple of home runs, and many of those base knocks have come in some clutch moments, like last night.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO