South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

Columbia, South Carolina – Gary T. Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes, attorneys concentrating in public finance and government law with Pope Flynn, have been named to the “Rising Stars” list in Government Law for the 2022 edition of South Carolina Super Lawyers®. “Rising Stars” listings are reserved for those attorneys under age 40 or who have been in practice for ten years or less. Super Lawyers receives nominations that are evaluated by independent third-party research across 12 key categories, including experience, transactions, representative clients, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and bar and professional activity, among others. A Blue Ribbon Panel of peer attorneys listed in South Carolina Super Lawyers® then further evaluates the nominees, and selects 2.5% of attorneys for the "Rising Stars" list. Pope, named a member of the firm in 2016, has been included in the "Rising Stars" list by Super Lawyers since 2018.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO