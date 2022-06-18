South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that...www.wwaytv3.com
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that...www.wwaytv3.com
If the current diplomas are not legitimate they should be revoked. This is not fair to those who put in the work and actually followed the rules to actually earn their diploma. The federal government is the problem here for allowing the dumbing down of students in favor of those that lack the drive to achieve academic goals
Comments / 2