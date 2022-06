Earlier this month, Jeff Rosenstock performed a wrestling-themed show with the Seattle-based promotion Defy Wrestling at the all-ages venue and art space the Vera Project. The Seattle venue has now announced a $10 pay-per-view stream of the show to benefit “the development and preservation of all-ages DIY spaces in Seattle and all over the country.” After a series of wrestling matches, Rosenstock performed live in the ring with the Death Rosenstock band before being carried off by Defy star Ethan HD (who wrestled earlier in the event against AEW star Ortiz). Watch it all at Vimeo and find a preview below.

