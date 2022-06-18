ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Man arrested after Ridgeland police chase ends in LA

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5vP1_0gF5vS1H00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A domestic altercation in Ridgeland led to a police chase that ended in Louisiana on Saturday, June 18.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the chase stemmed from a domestic altercation in Ridgeland. Initial reports said the suspect, a man who was believed to be armed, escaped from responding officers in a black Corvette. Officers said he led them on a high-speed chase along Interstate 20.

City shuts down Yazoo City pool hall after shooting

Warren County deputies blocked all exits and Madison Parish authorities put out spike strips in an effort to catch the suspect.

According to the newspaper, he was taken into custody between the 180 and 181 mile markers on Interstate 20 in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Woman in custody after Autumn Oaks Apartments shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman wanted in connection to shooting another woman multiple times at an apartment complex turned herself in. Vicksburg Daily News reported Daraysha Montgomery, 29, turned herself in to Warren County authorities on Monday, June 20. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 18 after 6:00 p.m. at Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to home burglaries, auto burglaries and vandalism that occurred at multiple residences in May 2022. Police said the incidents happened on Shelby Circle in Brandon between May 2-17. On Wednesday, June 8, investigators identified the suspect as Malcolm Jamal Spann, 30, of Brandon. According […]
BRANDON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police issues BOLO for for Demetrius Cormier

The Vicksburg Police Department has posted BOLO notice for the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Demetrius Cormier. Cormier is known to hang out in the Kings and Sky Farm areas, according to VPD. If you know the whereabouts of Demetrius Cormier, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Bond denied for capital murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond during a hearing Tuesday for a capital murder suspect. Police said Jimmy Pierce was sitting outside May 16 at the Northwest Plaza Apartments on West Street when two people approached him demanding his wallet. A Jackson police investigator testified that a witness...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ridgeland, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, MS
City
Madison, MS
wrul.com

Mississippi Man Arrested For Leaving Scene Of Accident

A Mississippi man was taken into custody after he arrived at the Sheriff’s Department inquiring about getting his vehicle back after it was towed following a single vehicle traffic crash on IL-141 and County Road 1450 E. At around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Capeheart spoke with 24 year old Joshua L Knight of Prenitss, Mississippi at the Sheriff’s Department and informed him that the Driver/Owner of the vehicle would have to be present to receive a citation for Failure to Report/Leaving the Scene of an accident. Knight stated that he was the driver. Capeheart knew from running Knights license through dispatch that he had a Mississippi driver’s license that was suspended in Illinois. Knight was then placed under arrest for Driving While License Suspended and for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Knight was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Knight paid bond and was released.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Infant found dead at Clinton hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after an infant was found dead at Econo Lodge on Tuesday, June 21. The mother is currently being questioned at the police department, however, no charges have been made at this time. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the infant possibly died as a result of asphyxiation […]
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Retaliation behind shooting that killed 12-year-old, wounded 16-year-old, investigator says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said retaliation was the motive fora drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured his 16-year-old brother. Otha Brown, 18, attended a court hearing Tuesday from jail, in which he was denied bond. A Jackson police investigator testified an ongoing dispute between Brown and another group of people, including one of the victims, led to the shooting.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Suspect from Autumn Oaks Townhomes shooting turns herself in

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect involved in the shooting at the Autumn Oaks Townhomes last Saturday has turned herself into the WCSO. Daraysha Montgomery, 29 of Vicksburg, turned herself in at approximately 11 a.m. on June 20. This comes two days after Montgomery allegedly shot a 26-year-old female during an argument, leaving the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Vicksburg Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Car Accident with Injuries at I-55 & Daniel Lake Blvd

The crash resulted in at least one individual suffering unreported injuries. Responding paramedics provided treatment to the injured people. At this time, the identities of the crash victims have not been revealed. An investigation into the cause of the crash is being handled by local authorities. Our thoughts are with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Jackson teens accused of killing mother’s fiancé

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of their mother’s fiancé. Police said Hakemia Kelly was shot and killed on Saturday, June 18 inside a home on Thousand Oaks Circle. According to investigators, a domestic dispute took place between Kelly and his fiancée before her two […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Attala Deputies Check on Crash and Suspicious Persons

7:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on HWY 12 East near the Ethel area. 11:29 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on HWY 12 East near the McCool area. No injuries were reported.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Funeral arrangements announced for 5-year-old killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mariyah Lacy, a 5-year-old girl who was killed on Bailey Drive in Jackson on Sunday, June 12. According to the funeral home, her arrangements are as follows: Thursday, June 23 – Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb Friday, June […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot multiple times near Vicksburg apartments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Saturday, June 18. Vicksburg Daily News reported 911 was called about shots fired around 6:00 p.m. at or near the Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls Ferry Road. Shortly after, the newspaper reported authorities were made aware that a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to house fire on Attala Road

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County firefighters and deputies responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a mobile home on Attala Road. Breezy News reported the residents inside the home were able to get out without any injuries. Firefighters were able to put out the […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Suspicious Persons and Donkeys Loose in Leake

5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual possibly holding a weapon and walking down HWY 43 a few miles past Thomastown heading toward the Madison County line. 9:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several donkeys out in the roadway on...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Autumn Oaks shooting suspect turns self in, bail set

Saturday’s Autumn Oaks shooting suspect, Daraysha Montgomery, 29, turned herself in to Warren County authorities Monday morning. Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, E-911 received a call reporting that shots were fired at or near the Autumn Oaks Apartments, located at 4920 Halls Ferry Road. Shortly thereafter, authorities were...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Rankin County teen crashes into ATV, killing driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rankin County. According to MHP, the crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy