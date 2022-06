TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire near two major freeways in Tempe. Initial reports of the fire came out around 7:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowing along Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road, near the Loop 101 and the Loop 202 freeways. Crews from Tempe Fire and Mesa Fire are on the scene and quickly made progress on controlling and putting the fire out. Crews are still mopping off any remaining hotspots, which are expected when large amounts of metals burn together. No injuries were reported.

