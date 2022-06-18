ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33-year-old motorcyclist dies in SLC crash

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday evening.

The investigation began shortly after 8 p.m. when SLCPD received information about a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevy Malibu at 1700 S 700 E.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found a 33-year-old man with critical head injuries. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he reportedly later died from his injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say the driver of the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the Chevy Malibu as the driver was turning onto 1700 S from 700 E.

Officers say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

UHP Troopers investigating fatal crash south of Moab

The name of the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notifications.

This crash marks the 15th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in 2022, according to SLCPD.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team, a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death, as well as SLCPD Crime Lab technicians, responded to the scene.

The CAR Team receives specialized training in collision examination, speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.

