ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Arrested After Shootout in Cambridge

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been arrested after an exchange of gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon. Cambridge police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets around 12:30 p.m. No one is believed...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Search for Man Wanted in Billerica Domestic Assault Is Over, Police Say

Massachusetts State Police say a search for a domestic assault suspect in Arlington and Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon has ended without an arrest. "Search has ended with negative results," state police said in a tweet at 2 p.m. "The victim in the case is an adult female. Investigation will be ongoing and be led by local police. The case is out of Billerica."
BILLERICA, MA
liveboston617.org

Quincy Man Under Arrest for OUI After Sunday Crash in Dorchester

At approximately 12:35am on June 19th, District C-6 along with Troopers from the Mass State Police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Morrissey Blvd at Freeport Street. In addition to the Officers and Troopers, Boston EMS and Fire responded to the scene. The...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: woman dead, man injured after stabbing in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police say two people were stabbed in an apartment complex Monday morning, leaving one woman dead. According to the Essex County DA, police responded to the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. for a medical call. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where his current condition is unknown.
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

2 People Shot Overnight on Walking Path Near High School in Lawrence

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on a walking path near a high school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police could be seen in the parking lot behind Central Catholic High School on Hampshire Street around 2:30 a.m. Lawrence police later confirmed two...
LAWRENCE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cambridge#South Boston#Massachusetts#The Mcgrath Highway
nbcboston.com

Woman Brought Back to NH to Face Murder Charge in Stabbing

A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man. Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings. She faces arraignment on Wednesday in the death of John Glennon,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

4 vehicles, building struck by gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two Boston men are in custody in connection with a shooting that broke out in near a busy shopping area in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police said they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. There...
whdh.com

Officials investigating fatal stabbing in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old woman has died after apparently suffering from multiple stab wounds in Lawrence, the Essex County DA’s Office announced. Just after 3 a.m. Monday, Lawrence Police responded to a 911 call for medical assistance on Diamond Street. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old woman deceased from the stab wounds. A 39-year-old man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, also with apparent stab wounds. He remains hospitalized.
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

At least fifth active-duty Massachusetts police officer dies since April

Another Massachusetts police officer has died while active. Somerville Police announced “with great sadness” the passing of active-duty Officer Randy Isaacs. According to the Department, Officer Isaacs was an integral member of the Somerville Police Department, bringing laughter to everyone he interacted with. “He has brought joy to...
SOMERVILLE, MA
liveboston617.org

Death Investigation in the area of 35 Colorado Street in Mattapan

At about 2:34 PM on Sunday, June 19, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 35 Colorado Street in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Intruding in NH Bedroom Throws BB Gun at Resident, Police Say

A New Hampshire woman is facing burglary charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment in Manchester and threw a BB gun at the resident after she was discovered. Manchester police said they responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Tuesday from the victim, who reported she had awoken to a strange woman in the bedroom of her Beech Street apartment. The victim had followed the suspect, who tried to run away. During the chase, the suspect reportedly took a BB gun from her purse and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the face.
MANCHESTER, NH
liveboston617.org

One in Custody After Large Fight at the Grand in Seaport

District C-6 received a call around 02:00 hours on June 19th for a large fight inside of The Grand nightclub located at 58 Seaport Blvd. Images show a man to be under arrest following the incident and it has been confirmed that suspect in question was 26-year-old Kelvis DeCastro of Methuen, MA.
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Rollover Crash in Boston's Financial District Sends 1 to Hospital

A car crash Wednesday morning left a vehicle on its side in Boston's Financial District and injured one person. A Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed someone was taken to Tufts Hospital following the rollover crash in the area of Purchase and Oliver streets. There was no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Caught on Camera Urinating on Pride Flag Outside Norton Home

Police in Norton, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was caught on camera urinating on a pride flag outside a home. Throughout the town, you'll find signs representing LGBTQ rights. They can be seen in front of churches, the library and the police department. "It's been so great to see...
NORTON, MA
walls102.com

‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint. Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail. The statue, erected in 2005, has been cleaned.
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy