2 Arrested After Shootout in Cambridge

A New Hampshire woman is facing burglary charges after she allegedly broke into an apartment in Manchester and threw a BB gun at the resident after she was discovered. Manchester police said they responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Tuesday from the victim, who reported she had awoken to a strange woman in the bedroom of her Beech Street apartment. The victim had followed the suspect, who tried to run away. During the chase, the suspect reportedly took a BB gun from her purse and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the face.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO