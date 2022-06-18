ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

USPA Club One Classic Powerlifting Meet in Oxford

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWIhD_0gF5rdvE00
Calhoun Journal

June 18, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the USPA Club One Classic Powerlifting Meet in Oxford begins. Hosted by Club One Fitness this is the 2nd Annual Club One Classic Powerlifting Meet. What is the Club One Classic? Well… a powerlifting meet! This event is ran and facilitated by the USPA (United States Powerlifting Association) and Club One is just the venue hosting this event. Not only will these lifters compete against themselves, their divisions/classes, and state & national records – the Club One Classic is a qualifying event for Nationals! This event may be the “Club One Classic” but the competing athletes are not JUST from Club One. They do have lifters representing the home team (shout out!!), but the registered lifters are from all over Alabama and surrounding states! Vendors – State of Strong apparel, Called Coffee, Kona Ice, Fusion Tacos, and more!

Come check it out!Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.
$10.00/person – CASH ONLY.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

My Fair Lady Ensemble Auditions Open in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm the CAST Theatre will be holding auctions for My Fair Lady. They are excited to announce ensemble auditions for the September production of My Fair Lady. These auditions are open to anyone 13 and older. Choose one of the two times available and please come at the start time prepared with a 30-60 second vocal audition. Be dressed to move for the dance portion of the audition. Auditions will be held at Anniston First United Methodist Church, downstairs under the sanctuary. Please email thecastkidz@gmail.com with questions.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Sports
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerlifting#Local Events#Kona Ice#Uspa#Club One Fitness#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Pups on the Patio in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] is hosting a Pups on the Patio event. Bring your furry friend to the patio for some summer fun! They will have games, photo-ops and pup cups! Those who bring donations for a local shelter will receive a special gift (while supplies last)! Please make sure all pups are leashed, friendly around other dogs and people, and up to date on shots.
CBS 42

Stallions win 21-18 to finish regular season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions faced the Tampa Bay Bandits in the final game of the regular season in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Stallions escaped with the win, 21-18. Birmingham (9-1) will now get ready for the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, where they will face the New Orleans Breakers in the South […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host a Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp. The museum has stated that they love to help you Explore Your World, and this summer they will be exploring like Lewis and Clark! During this three-day camp, your child will discover the wonders of animals, plants, and Native American cultures as they embark on their very own expedition at the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Monsters Break Out

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters set franchise records for runs, hits in rout of Astros to snap a three-game losing streak Monday’s SBL Games Atlanta Blues 12, Columbus 0 Brookhaven 5, Alpharetta 0 Choccolocco 12, Gwinnett 6 Gainesville 8, Waleska 2 By Al Muskewitz The Choccolocco Monsters would like to get to .500 by the midpoint […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wildflowers and All the Rest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the Iron City Roadside Stand will be set up at 1316 Iron City Cutoff, Anniston, AL 36207. Come grab a bouquet and enjoy a view of pretty flowers at the new new location! Flowers will be ready at the end of June. The date may change depending on when blooms start coming in. The honor system is used so people can place their payment in a slot opening located on the stand. PayPal is katelynsturner@gmail.com if you prefer not to pay cash.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden State Community College starting nursing apprenticeship program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College is making history as the first college in the state to offer apprenticeships for students in the registered nurse program. Dean of Health Sciences Ken Kirkland says these students will get the chance to earn and learn, earning money and starting their...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy