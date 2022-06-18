Calhoun Journal

June 18, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the USPA Club One Classic Powerlifting Meet in Oxford begins. Hosted by Club One Fitness this is the 2nd Annual Club One Classic Powerlifting Meet. What is the Club One Classic? Well… a powerlifting meet! This event is ran and facilitated by the USPA (United States Powerlifting Association) and Club One is just the venue hosting this event. Not only will these lifters compete against themselves, their divisions/classes, and state & national records – the Club One Classic is a qualifying event for Nationals! This event may be the “Club One Classic” but the competing athletes are not JUST from Club One. They do have lifters representing the home team (shout out!!), but the registered lifters are from all over Alabama and surrounding states! Vendors – State of Strong apparel, Called Coffee, Kona Ice, Fusion Tacos, and more!

Come check it out!Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.

$10.00/person – CASH ONLY.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

