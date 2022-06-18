Silver Alert canceled for missing Kosciusko County woman
WTHR
6 days ago
MILFORD, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for an 88-year-old woman who was missing from a northern Indiana town. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said Mary Ann Rassi was located early...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — The Kosciusko County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 29-year-old Cody Michael Pope. Pope failed to return to his work release center Thursday. He was last seen early Thursday morning in the New Paris area. Police said he may have been...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police in Huntington are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night that left two people dead and two others critically injured. The Madison County sheriff confirmed the suspect, 28-year-old James Lee Bonewits, was found in a field Friday morning near County Roads 200 West and 1650 North, north of Alexandria and west of Summitville.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside. Officers arrived to...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Elkhart County. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Elzy Sweeten, of Elkhart. Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered off the road, hitting a pole arm.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager’s fortunate to be safe after his vehicle stalled on a DeKalb County railroad crossing. It happened early Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Kevin Pineda-Guachichullca was traveling south bound on County Road 59 in the 4800 block where he made a turn and his vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. He exited the vehicle and called 911. A train later collided with his vehicle while it stuck was on the railroad tracks. The vehicle not drivable and was towed from the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Further details into the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.
The man whose body was found near the Tippecanoe River died due to gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the shooting happened out of state and the body was abandoned in Marshall County. Police were called around 11:40 p.m....
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Car fragments, glass and skid marks is what's left of a deadly Branch County crash. Previous Coverage: Four dead in head on crash in Branch County. The Branch County Sheriff's Office said an SUV traveling down Marshall Rd. crossed the center line Saturday afternoon and stuck a pickup truck head-on.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- One man has died following a one-vehicle crash on La Rue Street around 8:01 p.m. on Monday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. Responding officers determined that a 2004 Yamaha V-star was traveling west of Shore Avenue when, for an unknown reason, it veered to the north side of the road, and collided with a yellow pole arm.
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall Co. police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found late Saturday night along a road. Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River crossing. The victim— still in the process of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found in the St. Marys River more than two months ago. The coroner says the man was found along the Saint Mary’s River, in the 4400 block of Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne, near Family Dollar, on Sunday, April 3.
LA PORTE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - The La Porte Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail. The inmate that died is 65-year-old Curtis Heaphy, who was found unresponsive inside his cell early Sunday morning by a jail worker during a routine check.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
NOBLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman from Kendallville, Indiana was injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Rierson Road south of Whipple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says 30-year-old Shelby Lynn Acker lost control in the curve on Rierson Road heading north. They say the...
LAPAZ, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of child molestation, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Nathanial Bradley on Friday on charges of felony child molesting, kidnapping, and strangulation. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail, where his bond is set at $150,000.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friends and loved ones gather Monday night to remember two women found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments over the weekend. Police say 28-year-old Jamie Binns and 29-year-old Samantha Lawson— both of Niles— were found early Saturday morning after police responded to a welfare check at Laurel Woods Apts.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Police have released the name of the man who was found dead outside an apartment Friday evening. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Tychius Derrickson. Police responded to the Pin Oak apartments Friday around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI — Two teenagers and another man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Friday. Around 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Burr Oak Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of East Chicago Road (U.S. 12) near Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township for a four-vehicle crash.
A welfare check has led to a death investigation in South Bend. South Bend police officers were called just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, to Laurel Woods Apartments on a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as...
