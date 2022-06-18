Double shooting in Gentilly killed man, wounded woman

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Gentilly Saturday after a man was killed and a woman wounded.

According to police, a call of an aggravated battery by shooting was called in just after 12:40p.m. for the 3800 block of Gentilly Blvd.

When officers arrived they said both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

NOPD said EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known at this time.

The man’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and his family is notified

No further information is available at this time but any one information ont eh incident should call Third Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for this offense and a motive Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is the lead investigator and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

