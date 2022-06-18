ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eight injured after serious crash in Rehoboth Beach

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple people are on the mend after a serious crash in Rehoboth Beach Friday night. Around 10:45 p.m., The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 7

Joe Day
2d ago

Was the puppet riding his tricycle in the street again. He fell earlier and I guess that he snuck out to practice how to stop without falling.

Reply
9
Guest
2d ago

That is a new and well designed intersection...someone disobeyed the traffic laws...let's hope it is investigated and punished accordingly so it doesn't get forgotten......

Reply
2
Related
NJ.com

Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after 2-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bridgeton. A 22-year-old Bridgeton resident was riding south on Fayette Street around 3:15 p.m. when another Bridgeton resident driving a car made a left turn from Cottage Avenue onto Fayette in front of the motorcycle, according to city police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Shark Landmark is ‘Swimming' Again in its Roadside Tank After Crash

An early morning car crash on February 5 left Captain Bones Bait & Tackle's beloved outdoor landmark - its "shark in a box" - severely damaged in Odessa, Delaware. Pat Foley, owner of Captain Bones, said that the crash left the shark with a broken fin and knocked it off of its original hanging wires inside the tank.
ODESSA, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State Police#Traffic Accident#Sussex County Ems#Lewes Fire Department#Millsboro Fire Company#The Jaws Of Life#Christiana Hospital
WDEL 1150AM

Work begins to remove Route 1's final traffic light between I-95 and Lewes

The final full-service traffic light on Delaware Route 1 between I-95 and Lewes will be removed as part of a 3-year, $40 million project near Broadkill Beach that ceremonially began Tuesday. DelDOT is beginning work on a plan that would elevate Route 1 over Route 16, that connects Milton and...
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
WMDT.com

Missing boaters body found after 6 months with no answers

DORCHESTER CO., Md – After months with no answers, a local family got closure, involving a missing loved one. The body of Ocean Pines boater, Ernie Sigmon, was recovered at the mouth of the Choptank River. 47ABC has been following his disappearance since December of 2021. Sigmon took the...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
987thecoast.com

Avalon Woman Killed in Middle Township Car Crash

76 year old Anita Stenger of Avalon lost her life in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Middle Township. Township Police say Stenger was driving on Hand Avenue in Cape May Court House when her vehicle crossed the center line, struck a tree, and flipped over. She was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Authorities recover missing Boater Ernie Sigmon III

June 20, 2022: After conducting a six-month investigation that involved underwater imaging sonar technology, authorities recovered missing person, Ernest Sigmon III, on June 20th at approximately 11:00 am. Authorities were notified by a concerned citizen when they discovered a person in the water off Cook Point in the area of the Choptank River near Cambridge, […]
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Funeral Today for Wicomico Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- The funeral will be held today for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty. Hilliard's funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, located at 217 Beaglin Dr. in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Sub Shop Ruined In Fire Feeds Jersey Shore Firefighters

After a devastating fire at one of its shops, Sack O' Subs returned its thanks by delivering pizza to firefighters who fought the blaze. The Ventnor sandwich shop, which originally opened south of Atlantic City in 1969, caught fire on Saturday -- just eight days after the business reopened under new ownership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
CBS Baltimore

4 Rescued Off Coast Of Ocean City After Boat Takes On Water, Coast Guard Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were rescued by members of the Coast Guard on Monday after their boat started to take on water about 15 miles off the coast of Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a distress alert from passengers of the Hot Pursuit, a fishing vessel, after their boat took on water and the captain didn’t know if they could make it back to port. The Coast Guard sent a crew on a 47-foot boat to assist and used dewatering pumps to stabilize the vessel. The Hot Pursuit was escorted back to shore for repairs. No injuries or medical issues were reported, the Coast Guard said. “The distress alert feature on marine radios and GPS’s can be a game changer if it’s properly set up,” said Chief Michael Weelmaa, command duty officer for Sector Maryland-NCR. “In situations like this, every second matters. Follow the instructions for your device before you head out on the water to ensure we’re locked in on your location and can get to you quickly.”  
OCEAN CITY, MD
downbeach.com

Two juveniles charged with burglary during 3-alarm fire in Ventnor

VENTNOR – Two juveniles were arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing a property while police and firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire several blocks away. According to a release from the Ventnor City Police Department, dispatch received a 6:30 p.m. call from a resident on the unit-block of S. Vassar Square reporting that five males had just entered a neighboring property through several first-floor windows. Blocks away, police were assisting the Ventnor City Fire Department with traffic and crowd control as they battled a 3-alarm fire on the 5200-block of Ventnor Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy