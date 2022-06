WEST NANTMEAL TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an equivocal death that occurred early Tuesday morning. Authorities state that on June 21, 2021, at approximately 12:16 am, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to a 9-1-1 call for a woman in cardiac arrest. EMS and the State Police arrived at 1853 Little Conestoga Road in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania to discover that 54-year-old Karen Reice was deceased. The manner of death has yet to be determined.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO