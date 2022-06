The Ump Show is the hottest reality TV series on the planet. Seemingly each and every night a new episode drops, following MLB’s motley crew of umpires as they get up to all sort of hi-jinx, tossing players, catching foul tips off the cup, and, of course, everybody’s favorite, blowing strike call after call. But Tuesday’s night episode might have been the best yet, when umpire Doug Edding settled in behind the plate for Blue Jays-White Sox and proceeded to call statistically the worst game of the season. If you still have this sitting on your DVR waiting for you, SPOILER ALERT.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO