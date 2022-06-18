One Piece Art Gives Wano's Finale a Traditional Makeover

Kristen Bell officially announced Frozen 3…with a catch. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about the massively-popular Disney franchise. She was promoting her book about more purple schools, but a sly reference to Frozen allowed Fallon his lane to ask about a third movie. Bell said that she would like to officially announce the sequel with zero authority. Basically, she can say whatever she wants but can't announce anything in particular. Disney would save such a massive moment for D23 or Disney+ Day for sure. But, you have to think that Frozen 3 must be coming down the pipe at some point soon. It's been multiple years since the second entry. There are those delightful Olaf shorts on Disney+ but that isn't the same as an entire movie. Maybe there will be an announcement soon, but for now these jokes are all that fans can cling to.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO