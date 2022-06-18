ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece Art Gives Wano's Finale a Traditional Makeover

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece's Wano Arc has been one of the biggest battles that Luffy and his Straw Hats have ever participated in, with the likes of Kaido, Big Mom, and the other members of the Beast Pirates holding an iron grip on the isolated nation. With the War recently ending in the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Noelle's Saint Valkyrie Form

One truly magical Black Clover cosplay is going all out to show some major love to Noelle's Silva's newest Saint Valkyrie Armor form! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is currently in the middle of a lengthy hiatus while the creator prepares for the final arc of the series overall, but it's been especially tough to wait considering that the anime series ended not long ago either. The anime ended after introducing some powerful new abilities for Noelle and the other Magic Knights, but the manga's gone far beyond that point with even more impressive transformations and fights.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Goku's new Ultra Instinct form. in a culmination of subplots that have been running through the current Granolah The Survivor story arc. Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter is now out, and it continues the climatic battle between Goku, Vegeta, and the last surviving Cerealian Granolah vs. the evil Heeters and their powerhouse brother, Gas. Before Goku and Vegeta ever set foot on Planet Cereal they were both seeking to better merge their respective new powers with their own Saiyan natures. Vegeta achieved the power of Ultra Ego, but for Goku, it was something very different...
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms New Anime Project

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already taking Japan by storm, with the latest anime movie from the Shonen franchise focusing on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against new androids from the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film set to hit theaters in North America this August, a major update has arrived from the team behind the Shonen movie, confirming that work is currently underway on the next anime project for the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Explains Where New Movie Fits Into Manga's Canon

Dragon Ball Super is now tearing its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has explained some new details about where the movie fits into the manga's canon. When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced to be in the works, it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama began work on the film shortly before Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters. This had fans wondering about how the movie would fit into the overall timeline of the franchise considering that the manga has continued with brand new arcs far beyond where the anime ended.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Ultra Ego Evolution

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of the big rematch against Gas with the newest chapters of the series, and now the series has revealed Vegeta's Ultra Ego form is evolving even more through the fight against the all powerful Heeter! As Goku and Vegeta continue their fight with Gas, the two of them have reached their full power once more and thus now stand a better chance of defeating the strong foe. Vegeta was left standing against Gas with the previous chapter of the series, and had a much better use of Ultra Ego for this fight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Crossover in Viral Mash-Up

Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have been two of the major franchises airing during the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and now a mash-up between the two has gone viral among fans for perfectly blending the two franchises. The Spring 2022 anime schedule is quickly nearing its end as the Summer heats up, and both Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have been the height of conversation among fans. But the both of them will be getting ready for their grand finales as the future for both of their series are looking brighter than ever.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Creator Explains Shock Death in Color Reprint

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe. Sink your teeth into pages from The Walking Dead Deluxe #41 and relive the shocking death of Carol — this time in color. The latest issue of the reprint series, presenting The Walking Dead in full-color format for the first time, colorizes Carol's fate nearly 15 years after the issue's original publishing date on August 29, 2007. Written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard and colors by Dave McCaig, the colored edition includes new commentary from Kirkman about Carol's suicide-by-zombie bite on the final page of issue #41.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Poster

The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, arrives on Hulu in just one month and now, the anthology series is getting its first poster — and it's certainly a creepy one. The poster features three female-seeming faces that look eerily like dolls, but in a vastly more sinister way. It is really unsettling. The official American Horror Story Twitter account also updated their page with a new image as well, taking the weird pseudo-dolls to an even spookier level. You can check out both for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Berserk Hypes Manga's Return With New Color Image

We're only a few days away from the return of Berserk, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga looking to continue the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. To get fans hyped for the arrival of Chapter 365, the publishers at Young Animal have revealed a brand new image, in color, of the Black Swordsman and his trust fairy Puck, as the dark anime franchise is looking to bring to a close the long-running series that remains a fan favorite within the anime community.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Boys Celebrates This Week's Herogasm Episode

Those keeping up with The Boys Season 3 will know the show has yet to hold back. As it turns out, one of the most explosive episodes of the season — or even series, perhaps — is set for release this coming week. Previously teased by the writers behind the show, the sixth episode of this batch is the one that adapts Herogasm, the infamous The Boys comic story that sees a whole lot of superheroes taking part at an orgy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow Image Projected Onto Disneyland Castle Stirs Controversy

Johnny Depp is stirring up some controversy if you can believe it. Or rather: Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow is stirring up new controversy with Disney crowds. A projection of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow was being projected on to the Magic Kingdom Castle over in Disneyland Paris, during a Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks display. That's a first since Disney distanced itself from Depp back in 2018 by dropping him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Now the tide is clearly turning after Depp won his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, whose allegations caused the wave of industry backlash against Depp.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Orcs

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series has revealed the first look at its version of the Orcs. The new Orc images come courtesy of Prime Video and photographer Matt Grace, who captures the intensity and monstrosity of these Orcs – as well as the remarkable makeup and prosthetic work being done to make their faces and bodies much more detailed and expressive than their counterparts from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings Trilogy of the 2000s. While a lot of elements in this Rings of Power series are being debated by J.R.R. Tolkien fans, this should be fairly easy for everyone to enjoy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Filmmakers on How Their Orcs Are Different From the Movies

The upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unfold in a familiar setting to what Middle-earth fans have seen in previous projects, but the adventure unfolds in a different timeframe, allowing audiences to see new interpretations of recognizable figures. While audiences have seen a number of different Orcs in the Peter Jackson-directed films, The Rings of Power has not only a different aesthetic approach to the characters, but will also require a different narrative history for the threats that makes them unlike any villains we've seen before in the franchise. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC Confirms a Major Superman Villain Exists in the Arrowverse

The CW's universe of DC Comics-inspired shows has continued to grow and evolve, introducing heroes and villains that fans have developed strong feelings towards. One of the most recent entries among that list has been Superman & Lois, which is about to wrap up its sophomore season on the network. The series has already seen the Man of Steel go up against new versions of characters like Parasite and Bizarro, while the existing lore from Supergirl has teased his rivalry with other iconic villains. This week's Earth-Prime comic, which united many of the characters from the Arrowverse and beyond in a surprising crossover, confirmed that another major villain is also part of that list. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Can't Escape Darth Vader in New Posters for Disney+ Finale

Darth Vader looms large in a pair of posters for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We're only a few hours away from the last episode in the Disney+ limited series, which reunites Star Wars actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. The show has dropped new revelations regarding their relationship, including a never-before-seen encounter that takes place before their final combat in Star Wars: A New Hope. The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale may give fans another clash between the former Jedi Master and his Padawan, but for now, we'll have to settle for two new Star Wars posters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases "Astonishing" Season 4 Finale

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been breaking records left and right for Netflix since its debut on May 27th, but it still isn't over just year. The super-sized installment of the hit streaming series still has two episodes to go, though those two episodes will total around four hours of footage. Fans have been anxiously awaiting those final episodes, which will be released on July 1st, and the wait has only become more difficult as the cast and crew tease such incredible (and potentially devastating) things on the way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kristen Bell Officially Announces Frozen 3 With a Catch

Kristen Bell officially announced Frozen 3…with a catch. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about the massively-popular Disney franchise. She was promoting her book about more purple schools, but a sly reference to Frozen allowed Fallon his lane to ask about a third movie. Bell said that she would like to officially announce the sequel with zero authority. Basically, she can say whatever she wants but can't announce anything in particular. Disney would save such a massive moment for D23 or Disney+ Day for sure. But, you have to think that Frozen 3 must be coming down the pipe at some point soon. It's been multiple years since the second entry. There are those delightful Olaf shorts on Disney+ but that isn't the same as an entire movie. Maybe there will be an announcement soon, but for now these jokes are all that fans can cling to.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Preview Released

There's just one episode remaining in Superman & Lois' second season and after this week's "Worlds War Bizarre", things are not looking good. The merge between the Inverse world and Earth is well underway and with Superman depowered, there doesn't appear to be much to stop Ally from successfully executing her plan. But with time running out, all hope may not be lost. The CW has released a preview for "Waiting for Superman", the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 28th.
TV SERIES

