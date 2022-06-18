ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Leicester win English Premiership on late Burns drop kick

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Freddie Burns’ dropped goal with 20 seconds left clinched Leicester the English Premiership from Saracens by 15-12 in a thrilling final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Leicester overcame the first-half loss of injured talisman George Ford — replaced by Burns — in his final appearance before joining Sale this summer to end a nine-year wait for the title.

Tries by South African back-rowers Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese in an eight-minute spell in the second quarter underpinned the Tigers’ victory.

Saracens scrumhalf Aled Davies was in the sin-bin during both tries following a high shoulder-led challenge on Tigers hooker Julian Montoya. Davies was fortunate to avoid a red card.

Leicester led 12-6 at halftime and dominated the third quarter without scoring. Saracens skipper Owen Farrell kicked his second and third penalties to tie the score by the 76th minute.

But Burns had the final say.

“It was one of those where I was ecstatic to get it over,” Burns said. “I managed to shin it over, it was like a dead duck going over but I don’t care, it went through.”

Saracens’ hopes of completing a stunning rise from salary cap scandal and relegation humiliation in 2020 to regain domestic silverware were dashed.

“They trapped us in our half for long periods and backed that up with brilliant defensive work,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said. “We were a bit suffocated. We didn’t get anywhere near our best.”

Leicester avoided relegation two years ago due only to Saracens being punished, yet its revival under coach Steve Borthwick has been spectacular. After finishing top following the regular season, in addition to winning all 12 home games plus a playoff, the Tigers delivered their record-extending 11th Premiership crown.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Wiese
Person
Hanro Liebenberg
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Premiership#Saracens#South African#Tigers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy