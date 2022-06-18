McDaniel, Roy Lee

Picture it: Summer 1963. The sky had that perfect shade of blue. Fireflies are lighting up the night sky as if the air is alive. The weather is hot but so is the fun. As West Virginia prepared to celebrate its hundredth birthday, Summers County was sure to join in on the festivities. Souvenirs were everywhere, ranging from collector plates to whimsical shaving permit buttons. My Dad often spoke about the centennial parade and all the fun that went with it. He and a bunch of his friends decided to participate in the parade. The theme was nostalgia from 100 years ago...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO