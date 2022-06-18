McDaniel, Roy Lee

Roy Lee McDaniel, age 79, of Ballard, WV, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV, with his wife by his side. He was born on October 30, 1942, to the late Causie L. and Zola Jones McDaniel, on the family farm, and remained there...
Samantha Nicole Weddel, 32 of Christiansburg, passed away on June 20, 2022. She is survived by her dad, Brian Weddel Sr. (Gina Worrell); mother, Deborah Weddel; children, Annabelle Sola, Nathan Weddel, Amethyst Lilly; siblings, Brian Weddel Jr., Jack Weddel, Christopher Weddel, Izaac Weddel, Crystal Weddel, Harley Cox; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other special family and friends.
Cecil Brianard Simpkins, 85, of Pulaski, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born May 10, 1937, in Pulaski to the late Arlie “Toad” William Simpkins and Melinda Smith Simpkins. In addition to his parent, he is also preceded in death by sisters: Malenda Elaine Davis, Eula May Meredith, Ethel Gaye Hussey; brothers: Frankie Lee Simpkins, Arlie Kendall Simpkins, Jerry Wayne Simpkins, and Exel Eugene Simpkins.
David Lee Gardner, 75 of Pembroke, VA departed this life June 20, 2022 in the care of Radford Health and Rehab. Born in Knoxville, TN on January 24, 1947, he was a son of the late John and Anna Padgett Gardner. David was retired for VDOT as a truck driver....
Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker, age 47 of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was born in Radford on January, 18, 1975, and was the son of the late Patsy Jean Walker Whittaker and Gary Eugene Whittaker: grandmother; Nan & Pawpaw Howard Walker.
Stanley Lee Weeks, 82 of Floyd, Virginia went peacefully to be with his Lord on June 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ray & Goldie Weeks, siblings; Mitzi, Sheldon, Shirley, Harless, and Eugene, and a special grand-daughter; Amber. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce...
Jewell Cardwell Field December 29, 1935 – June 11, 2022 In tribute to a gifted scholar, devoted wife, exceptional homemaker and mother, inspiring Classics and Latin teacher, generous philanthropist, great lover of nature, and a true and honest friend, we fondly remember the life and accomplishments of Jewell C. Field.
Charles Dennis Church Jr, age 84, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Heritage Hall Blacksburg. He was born in Kentucky on January 1, 1938 to the late Dennis and Artie Belle Mullins Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sue Hunter Church, and son, Philip Kent Church.
Dorothy Elizabeth Janney, 98, of Copper Hill, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. Dorothy was born May 7, 1924 to the late Morris Allen and Ida Mae Cannaday Vest. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Willard Janney; brothers, Kyle A. Vest, Ralph M. Vest, David R. Vest.
Donald Ray Hatcher (Sonny Ray), 79, of Floyd, passed away on Saturday June 18, 2022. Ray was born on November 9th, 1942, the son of Donald D. and Sylvia Boyd Hatcher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances W Hatcher. Ray is survived by his partner in crime...
The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is excited to announce the recipients of the annual Rick Whitney Memorial Scholarship. The mission of the NRVHBA Scholarship Committee is to support the future growth of the construction industry by providing aid to deserving students planning to enroll in construction-related studies at Virginia’s colleges, trade schools and within working internships.
The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) will hold its 9th annual online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day this Wednesday, June 22nd. This event engages nonprofits serving the New River Valley in raising money and awareness for their organizations. Donors are encouraged to support their favorite nonprofit with a secure, online gift as low as $5 at givelocalnrv.org.
Virginia Carol Conner Whittaker, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was most recently a resident of Country View Assisted Living in Peterstown, WV. Her home was in the White Gate Community of Giles County. On...
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday morning’s Regular Session of the Raleigh County Commission saw approvals on agenda items ranging from redistricting to changes to street names. One significant change approved will see Rose Drive in Bradley adopt the name Anderson Avenue. “This property is located behind Buffalo Wild...
Enjoy 3 weekends July 8-24 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family with 8 acres of 200,000 sunflowers and 20 different varieties! The festival also includes the area’s most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques featuring both hand-made goods, direct sales and retail outlets. Kids zone includes zip-line, giant slides, face painting, and fun games. For kids there will also be baby farm animals, touch a tractor, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music (schedule below) with adult beverages and food trucks on-site. On the third weekend Dan Marshall, former Virginia Tech Football Player and American Idol performer will take the stage for performances on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
Picture it: Summer 1963. The sky had that perfect shade of blue. Fireflies are lighting up the night sky as if the air is alive. The weather is hot but so is the fun.
As West Virginia prepared to celebrate its hundredth birthday, Summers County was sure to join in on the festivities. Souvenirs were everywhere, ranging from collector plates to whimsical shaving permit buttons.
My Dad often spoke about the centennial parade and all the fun that went with it. He and a bunch of his friends decided to participate in the parade. The theme was nostalgia from 100 years ago...
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Cochran, James Stehlin Jr., of Edenton, North Carolina, and formerly Princeton, WV pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. Stehlin entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man has been arrested on charges of Domestic Assault and Destruction of Property. According to reports from Deputy Lt. Crisp of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, 06/14/2022, authorities were dispatched to the Greenville Road area of Oak Hill in response to a man with a brick making threats.
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday morning’s Regular Session of the Raleigh County Commission saw the reappointment of nearly a dozen local employees and officials, with one notable exception. Tom Cochran was slated to be reappointed to the New River Gorge Development Authority in an appointment which would remain...
Get your tickets for the 2022 House & Garden Tour which features five Houses and Gardens in Floyd County. The $30 Ticket Includes Tour of all locations and a boxed lunch, available 11:30-1:30 pm at the Floyd Center for the Arts. No single-site tickets will be sold. Tour occurs rain or shine.
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
Comments / 0