William Alvin Cruise, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 14th at his home in Radford, VA. Alvin was born in Patrick County, VA on May 29, 1938 to A.B. and Mildred Cruise. He graduated from Hillsville High School and earned a degree in accounting from Virginia Tech. His 36 year career with Burlington Industries began in Newbern, VA. He was a computer programmer and systems analyst in charge of data processing at plants in Hurt, VA, Asheboro, NC and Society Hill, SC. When he retired in 1997 he returned to Virginia and settled in Radford. He was an avid Virginia Tech fan and a member of the Hokie Club for 50 years.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO