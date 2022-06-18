ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested, police find gun and drugs after brief car chase in NE Portland

By KATU Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two people on Friday night after a brief car chase in northeast...

Man shot at busy park; 2 killed in violent 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scattered throughout Southeast Portland's Raymond Park Tuesday morning were party supplies that appeared to have been abandoned when gunfire erupted late Monday night. "There were a couple of families up here celebrating whatever they were celebrating," Pati Hall said. Hall lives down the street from the...
Portland police officer, motorcyclist collide in Lents

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash with a Portland police officer, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Police said the officer was responding to an emergency call and trying...
Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie traffic stop identified

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday the Clackamas County district attorney identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend as Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, Oregon. According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over Clark for...
Tigard man, 24, shot and killed by police in Clackamas County was armed, DA’s office says

The man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Clackamas County early Saturday after an attempted traffic stop was identified Tuesday as a 24-year-old from Tigard. Authorities suspected Derrick D. Clark was driving under the influence and tried to stop his car about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Wood and Railroad avenues, but he didn’t pull over and ended up in a ditch, according to information released by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth’s office.
Man shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police say

Residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in Southeast Portland reported seeing a man who was fatally shot in Raymond Park Monday. Lisa Hungary was startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. – noises she hoped were fireworks, she said. The screams that came next clued her in that something much worse had happened.
PPB: NE Portland death now declared homicide investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation that began Monday morning has now been declared a homicide investigation, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday evening. Officers were first dispatched to the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Monday. After a preliminary investigation, officers said they...
Man found dead in car after shooting in SE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A deadly shooting resulted in two crime scenes late Monday night. According to Portland police, officers were called to Raymond Park on Southeast Liebe Street just after 10 p.m. Police said officers learned that after the shooting the victim was helped into someone’s car which drove...
Hillsboro Police Log: Person arrested after driving onto field

The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 6-12, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 6 City workers reported graffiti at the park in the 7000 block of Southeast Frances Street with an estimated $500 damage. A business in the 400 block of Southeast 10th Avenue reported an unwanted person. The man refused to leave the room after checkout. He was...
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for involvement in Portland riots

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
