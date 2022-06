A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO