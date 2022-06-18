ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Sports world reacts to Joe Biden’s bike fall

By Sean Keeley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden took a tumble on his bike on Saturday morning and you better believe that social media had some thoughts on that. Biden is “fine” after he fell off his bike during a ride in a park near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The President spilled over while finishing the ride...

Comments / 165

Edward Mitchell
3d ago

this is not a joke we got to get serious here this clown in charge of the country and he has his fingers on a nuclear codes this a problem

Reply(15)
147
truth be known
2d ago

There is no come back, build back or plan to help us! This man and his party are frauds and deep socialist/ communist. We didn’t just happen to get old Joe… This was planned!

Reply(5)
98
Melinda Shelton
3d ago

he can't walk up stairs he can't talk all he does is mumble and he can't ride a bike and he can't be president. god help us

Reply(6)
148
 

Related
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fox News

CNN’s Van Jones gets 'nervous' about Biden verbal stumbles: 'You wonder ... is something else there?'

CNN’s Van Jones said Democrats are looking closely at President Biden’s advanced age and admitted Tuesday he gets "nervous" over some of the president's verbal stumbles. CNN’s Erin Burnett cited a recent New York Times report that noted former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod is among an increasing number of Democrats who believe Biden could be too old to seek reelection in 2024. Biden, already the oldest president to ever hold office, turns 80 in November and would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating now dead even with Trump at COVID-19 nadir

President Joe Biden registered his lowest approval rating since entering the White House, according to a new poll. As of Wednesday, just 39% of the 2,000 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult said they approved of Biden, down a full 14 points from a poll conducted between June 4 and 7 last year. Fifty-eight percent currently disapprove of Biden's performance as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Voters Democrats need the most are getting hit the hardest by inflation

WASHINGTON — As food and gas prices have soared, Stephanie Lane says her family has gone from working class to working poor. The Pennsylvania mother of four has begun going to a food pantry in recent months and this summer she will be driving her kids across town to get free breakfasts and lunch at a local school. For the first time, the family will be skipping their summer trip to the beach.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount. The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - live
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden scraps Trump’s Air Force One paint scheme

The Biden administration will not repaint President Joe Biden's Air Force One with a redesign suggestion from former President Donald Trump. The former president, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change Air Force One's iconic blue and gold color scheme to red, white, and blue. The redesign was scrapped after the Air Force determined the darker color scheme would have created engine heat issues for the aircraft, according to Politico.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Why Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024

Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old. Biden will turn 80 on November 20. He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there. “It’s not the 82 that’s the problem. It’s the 86,” one swing voter said in a recent focus group, referring to the hypothetical age Biden would be at the end of that (very) hypothetical second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

