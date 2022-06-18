Sebewaing Sugar Fest parade shows Sugar Queen and more

A new RV resort is planned to come to Port Austin, though not without concerns from village residents. The new RV area is reportedly under development by Perry Heleski of Ubly and would be located to the south of PAK’s Garage along Bridge Street, at the site of the former Salvo Tool and Engineering location, which closed in 2007. It would be seasonal, have enough room for 74 campers and fire pits, and be surrounded by a six-foot fence.

PORT AUSTIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO