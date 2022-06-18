Sebewaing Sugar Fest parade shows Sugar Queen and more

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Thumb Breadbasket are teaming up to bring a popup food pantry to the Upper Thumb this week. A free food giveaway is planned for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Harbor Beach City Hall, 766 State St. It's the only food distribution planned in Huron County this week.
People enjoy craft beers during the Tapped Downtown Midland Craft Beer Festival which took palce in the Larkin Parking Garage on June 18, 2022 in Midland.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at the Midland Country Club is coming up in less than three weeks and tickets can be purchased either at the gate or online at https://bit.ly/3Ne80Jg. The Dow GLBI is a cashless event.
A new RV resort is planned to come to Port Austin, though not without concerns from village residents. The new RV area is reportedly under development by Perry Heleski of Ubly and would be located to the south of PAK’s Garage along Bridge Street, at the site of the former Salvo Tool and Engineering location, which closed in 2007. It would be seasonal, have enough room for 74 campers and fire pits, and be surrounded by a six-foot fence.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office removed two dogs from a Port Hope residence last week after finding them in a state of neglect, according to a press release. Around 1 p.m. Friday, Huron County Sheriff's Sgt. James Hunt was...
As Midland hosted its first Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, longtime Midland resident Dr. Betty Jones reflected on the holiday’s history. The holiday, which marks the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Texas on June 19, 1865, was celebrated locally and across the country Sunday after it was officially declared a federal holiday last year.
Michigan’s Committee on Services to the Aging held its June meeting at the Huron County Senior Center last Friday, taking care of statewide business while hearing compliments and complaints from area seniors in attendance. The meeting started at 9 a.m. as the members took care of statewide business items...
A 43-year-old Saginaw man named Monte Edwon Wilson lost his life Sunday evening in the city's third homicide this month. The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the homicides. In a Monday press release, they explained that Wilson was shot around 9:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bundy St. and died at a local hospital from his injuries.
A 34-year-old Lee Township man is in jail after police arrested him for attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman Thursday night. Leslie Simpson was arraigned in 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter on charges of second offense domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He was previously charged with domestic violence in July 2021. He is on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
Fire up those air conditioners, it's going to be a hot one this week. After milder temperatures and low humidity over the weekend, Mother Nature is set to bring the Upper Thumb record high temperatures Tuesday, with little relief Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Detroit, hot and...
Midland Public Schools board of education approved the district's 2022-23 budget, with an anticipated deficit of about $2.9 million, on Monday during its meeting at the administration building. Associate Superintendent Brian Brutyn shared with the board that budgeted revenues for 2022-23 will be $94.5 million and budgeted expenditures will be...
