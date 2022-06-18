Watch now: Homer Lake a peaceful place to explore wildlife, recreation

DECATUR — Zoo camper A’lyanna Rouser, 12, began her week learning, feeding and taking care of animals. “I love animals and I want to be a vet when I grow up,” she said. “I especially like big animals.”. A’lyanna was one of several campers taking part...
DECATUR — The Whitelow toddlers ran through the Nelson Park pavilion enjoying the Juneteenth fun Sunday afternoon. Although they were a bit young to understand the history behind the celebration, their mother, China Jones, knew it was important to provide them the experience. “We bring them to everything to...
June 19, 2022- While families spent this Sunday honoring father figures, they also celebrated the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, by attending the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in the United States in 2021, but has been celebrated...
Big Buford’s summer menu favorites and big raffle!. Big Bufords is open Tuesday – Sunday 11:00am-10:00pm except Sunday from 11:00am-6:00pm. Easy to find right off I57 at the Arcola exit behind Phillips 66. Giving away a 2004 Harley Davidson fatboy. Enter to win daily at the bar or...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Climatologist said we are in the early stages of a “Flash drought”. “I’ve driven around Champaign County, and I don’t know if I’ve seen an unwatered lawn that’s still green,” Trent Ford, state climatologist, said. That’s because of the dry weather and rising temperatures, and experts said you […]
DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.
Growing up, my family went to many an all-you-can-eat buffet. With lots of tummies in our family, buffets were a great way for everyone to eat what they wanted — especially because we all wanted different things. Now as an adult, I don't partake in buffets often, but my inner child absolutely still loves a buffet. There's only one place in C-U that serves a Southern-style buffet for brunch, and that's Neil St. Blues in Downtown Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final summer of renovations for Central High School and students are in for some impressive changes to the campus. The $102.7 million construction started in 2018 following Champaign School District’s $183 million referendum. Elizabeth Stegmaier, Director of Capitol Projects and Planning, gave us a tour and overview of the changes made to the building.
Nineteen housing projects across Illinois will receive $75 million to propel development. Bloomington and Heyworth have three of those sites. The Villas at Prairie Vista and Lincoln Lofts are the two Bloomington developments obtaining funding. The grant will help create 24 new duplexes containing 48 units at The Villas. 54 units for people earning at-or-below 60% area median income for McLean County are set to be constructed at Lincoln Lofts. That project is in its second phase.
DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19. It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Tolono Fun Days is coming up this weekend. The annual event kicks off June 24 and runs through June 25. This year’s theme is “Throwback.” There is a salute to the grand marshals, “The Boom Boom Boys.” 2022 Tolono FunDays by Neil Street on Scribd The fun starts Friday night with […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Sunday is Juneteenth – a day that commemorates African Americans that were freed from slavery over 150 years ago. Last year, President Biden signed a bill that made June 19 a federal holiday. The city of Urbana recognized it as an official holiday for the first time this year. It’s an […]
DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted unanimously to name a downtown park after Decatur-born artist Preston Jackson. There were no empty seats in the City Council Chambers as the Monday meeting began, with many guests staying exclusively for the Jackson naming resolution. Public comments featured overwhelming support for...
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Fire Department was called to a report of a building fire last Saturday, that left all residents displaced. According to the fire department four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched to 824 E. Kerr Ave., Urbana to the Town & County Apartments for an active fire.
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville were called to a house Monday afternoon in order to battle a fire that broke out in the garage. The fire happened on North Bowman Avenue north of Crestview Drive. By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to the back roof of the house. No one was […]
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — At it’s semi-monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Danville City Council approved a partnership with a consulting company to help demolish Bresee Tower while postponing a final vote on new salaries for city officials. The council voted 13-1 to approve an agreement with Farnsworth Group to receive assistance in planning, project management […]
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a person Monday. According to a Normal Police Department Facebook post, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Victoria Downey of Pekin. Downey has been charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft...
DECATUR — One of the longest running police cases in recent history — the issue of just who gets to be the Macon County sheriff — is once again under investigation by the electorate. Republican incumbent Sheriff Jim Root is facing no Democratic opposition. But he must...
PAXTON — Three weeks before Kim Hooper was notified that she would not be reappointed to a second four-year term as Ford County’s supervisor of assessments, she received a written warning from the county board’s chairman for allegedly failing to comply with various county policies, documents obtained Friday by the Ford County Chronicle revealed.
Comments / 0