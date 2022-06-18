ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

£68m of cocaine delivered with bananas to two supermarkets in Czech Republic

By Gemma McSherry
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLD1m_0gF5dzSC00
The moulded cocaine cubes were found in banana boxes by supermarket employees.

Employees at a supermarket in the Czech Republic found 840kg of cocaine worth 2bn Czech crowns (£68m) inside boxes of bananas that were delivered to the store.

The delivery, which was sent to supermarkets in the towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou in the northern region of the country, is believed to have been sent to the stores by mistake.

The record amount of cocaine, which is estimated to be worth more in street value, arrived in moulded cocaine cubes on Friday.

Speaking on a Czech public radio station, Jakub Frydrych, the head of the police anti-narcotics unit, said the cocaine is thought to have originated in Central America. Police are now working with counterparts in unspecified countries on the case while searching other stores in the country that have received boxes from the same shipment.

Posting on Twitter, the Czech police shared images of the seized cocaine and said “The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxeWV_0gF5dzSC00
Moulded cubs of cocaine delivered to a supermarket in the Czech Republic. Photograph: Czech Police

In 2015, 100kg of cocaine was discovered in a Czech supermarket in Prague and in 1999 Czech police seized 117kg of cocaine which had been packed among dry fruit in a warehouse north of the city.

This week, Italian police seized 4.3 tonnes of cocaine, worth nearly £250m euros (£214m) in street value, in the city of Trieste in the north-eastern region of Italy. The seizure, one of Europe’s largest ever, was a collaboration between Italian financial police, anti-mafia investigators and U. Homeland Security and is believed to have dealt a serious blow to Colombia’s notorious Gulf Clan, the largest drug cartel in the country. Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known by the alias Otoniel, the alleged boss of the Gulf Clan, was last month extradited from Colombia to the US facing indictments in three federal courts.

Speaking after the extradition, Colombia’s president Iván Duque said David was “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world” and compared him to the late former head of the Medellín drug cartel, Pablo Escobar. It is believed David was on the run for over a decade after corrupting state officials.

In a statement made in English, the anti-mafia investigators said the undercover operation “took another strong tackle to one of the most important groups of Colombian narcos”.

€1.8m in cash and vehicles believed to be used for trafficking were also seized.

International arrest warrants have now been issued for 38 people for drug trafficking in Bulgaria, Croatia, Colombia, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drug smugglers deliver £68 million worth of cocaine to supermarkets by mistake

Cocaine worth almost £70m has been seized by police – after it was mistakenly delivered to supermarkets in banana shipments.Workers in stores across the Czech Republic discovered the drug as they unpacked crates of the fruit, which are thought to have come from Colombia.In total, some 2,200lb of the drug – with a street value of around £68m – was found moulded in cubes around the bananas, police in the central European country said.Supermarket workers in the capital city Prague, as well as in the towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou, first reported the suspicious blocks, with police...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Spain battles wildfires fuelled by one of earliest heatwaves on record

Flames licked roads and coloured the sky orange as firefighters in northern Spain scrambled to contain dozens of blazes fuelled by one of the earliest heatwaves on record. In the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in the north-western province of Zamora, flames devoured more than 25,000 hectares, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents from 18 municipalities.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Colombia#Bananas#Drug Trafficking#Supermarkets#Italian#Trieste
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ex-soldier from Coventry 'lives in fear' of deportation

A British Army veteran facing deportation to Zimbabwe said he lived in fear of being taken from his home. Joram Nechironga has lived in the UK for 20 years and served in Iraq during his five years with Wiltshire-based 9 Supply Regiment. But the father of two, from Coventry, was...
POLITICS
BBC

Scraps of stale bread are keeping Afghans alive

On a market stall in front of a blue-domed mosque in Kabul, large orange sacks are filled with stale, leftover naan bread. It's usually fed to animals, but now, according to those selling it, more Afghans than ever are eating it themselves. Shafi Mohammed has been selling stale bread for...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Netherlands
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The hidden victims of the cost of living crisis

Sirin Kale’s piece highlighting the impact of the rising cost of living made for harrowing reading (‘It is so easy to lose everything’: tales of poverty, despair and dignity at a Citizens Advice centre, 9 June). The combination of inflation, wage stagnation and real-terms cuts to benefits are creating a perfect storm for those with least in our society.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

323K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy