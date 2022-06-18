ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebewaing, MI

Sebewaing Sugar Fest parade shows Sugar Queen and more

By Connor Veenstra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The...

Popup pantry planned for Wednesday in Harbor Beach

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Thumb Breadbasket are teaming up to bring a popup food pantry to the Upper Thumb this week. A free food giveaway is planned for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Harbor Beach City Hall, 766 State St. It's the only food distribution planned in Huron County this week.
HARBOR BEACH, MI
'High School Musical' breaks status quo with local talent, Broadway vet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A troupe of young actors from around the region is returning to school this week in Disney’s “High School Musical.”. The musical, to be performed at Midland Center for the Arts’ outdoor stage, is directed by Broadway...
BAY CITY, MI
Chippewa Nature Center offers kayak trips through October

Chippewa Nature Center will offer naturalist-led kayak trips now through October. No experience is necessary, and CNC will provide a kayak, paddle and life jacket. Participants may register online at www.chippewanaturecenter.org, by phone at 989-631-0830 or in- person at CNC. If weather or water conditions are unfavorable, the trip will be cancelled at the discretion of CNC staff and participants will receive a refund.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland holds its first Juneteenth celebration

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On June 19, 1865, Union Army general Gordon Granger read an executive order in Galveston, Texas, that freed about 250,000 enslaved Black people. One hundred fifty-seven years later, this moment was celebrated in Midland, and nationwide, as a federal...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland man charged in alleged strangulation

A 34-year-old Lee Township man is in jail after police arrested him for attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman Thursday night. Leslie Simpson was arraigned in 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter on charges of second offense domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He was previously charged with domestic violence in July 2021. He is on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
MIDLAND, MI
Bad Axe City Attorney crafting guidelines for granting marijuana licenses

The possibility of marijuana businesses in Bad Axe took another step forward at this week’s Bad Axe City Council meeting. The council, by a 4-1 margin, voted to allow City Attorney John Ferris to create a rubric scoring system to judge qualifications for licenses to establish marijuana facilities. Police...
BAD AXE, MI
New Midland County register of deeds to be appointed on Thursday

Midland County Clerk, Ann Manary announced on Tuesday that the appointment of the new Midland County register of deeds will held on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. in a public meeting in the Midland County Board of Commissioners room. At that meeting, the elections commission will interview the one...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Record high temps expected Tuesday

Fire up those air conditioners, it's going to be a hot one this week. After milder temperatures and low humidity over the weekend, Mother Nature is set to bring the Upper Thumb record high temperatures Tuesday, with little relief Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Detroit, hot and...
HURON COUNTY, MI

