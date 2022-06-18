Sebewaing Sugar Fest parade shows Sugar Queen and more

Chippewa Nature Center will offer naturalist-led kayak trips now through October. No experience is necessary, and CNC will provide a kayak, paddle and life jacket. Participants may register online at www.chippewanaturecenter.org, by phone at 989-631-0830 or in- person at CNC. If weather or water conditions are unfavorable, the trip will be cancelled at the discretion of CNC staff and participants will receive a refund.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO