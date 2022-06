The Cleveland Guardians listed Josh Naylor as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Naylor will bat fifth against Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney as the latter makes his first start since April after dealing with a shoulder issue. Oscar Gonzalez will move to right field, Oscar Mercado will cover left field, and Steven Kwan will move to the bench.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO