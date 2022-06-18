ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus zoo mourns loss of elephant

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq4t3_0gF5bTTU00

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old Asian elephant has died from a viral infection at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday.

Beco died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) at 11 a.m.

Beco first showed signs of illness Thursday, with his handlers noticing he was “uncharacteristically lethargic,” the zoo said in a press release.

Beco received antiviral medication, fluids, and regular infusions of plasma, whole blood, and stem cells from facilities across the country.

Columbus zoo to celebrate baby elephant’s birthday with bubbles

Beco was born at the zoo on March 27, 2009, to mother Phoebe and father Coco. He weighed 303 pounds at birth. Beco’s name was chosen in a public vote, combining both parents’ names.

According to the zoo, EEHV normally affects elephants between the ages of one and eight years; however, there have been elephants in their teen years who have died from the disease.

There are currently no signs of the virus in any of the six other elephants in the herd.

“This is a devastating and unpredictable virus, and we are heartbroken by this tremendous loss,” said dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the zoo. “There is some comfort in knowing that Beco’s legacy will live on in what we learn from this experience, which will ultimately help save other elephants’ lives. We are grateful for the support of our zoo colleagues across the country and the kindness of our community. We are mourning Beco’s loss together and finding strength in leaning on one another.”

Beco is the second elephant to die from the virus at the zoo. In 2005, Ganesh, a 7-year-old Indian elephant, was on loan from another zoo when he succumbed to EEHV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Schmid with NBC4’s Monica Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Schmid will take part Wednesday in a conversation with NBC Today Anchor Monica Day. Their conversation will be part of a program offered by the Columbus Metropolitan Club and will begin at noon. You can watch them in the video player above. Schmid was named CEO in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo's adorable sea lion pup celebrates 1st birthday

POWELL, Ohio — An adorable sea lion pup at an Ohio Zoo is now 1 year old. Lennie was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on June 17, 2021. An anonymous donor chose the name to honor her mother, whose middle name is Lenore. Lennie and the donor share the same birthday, zoo officials say.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Lab and emotional support kitten who share special bond now at Ohio shelter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Labrador at an Ohio shelter has an unlikely best friend — her emotional support kitten who does not leave the dog's side. According to the Ross County Humane Society, the sweet lab and kitten were found together Tuesday on Sugartree Road in Chillicothe, Ohio. Shelter officials said the lab is very attached to the kitten and is even sharing her food.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Powell, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Poison ivy: How to treat rash, destroy plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Oils in the plants poison ivy and poison sumac can cause allergic reactions so severe they require medical treatment. Kellie Goare, a Nurse Practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic in Worthington, treats poison ivy cases for people who’ve been in contact with the plants while hiking or gardening. Within 10 minutes, urushiol […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Homeless camp cleared out of Heer Park

Homeless camp cleared out of Heer Park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NabLzw. 16-year-old hospitalized after east Columbus shooting. Man beats would-be robber into critical condition, …. Morning Forecast: June 22, 2022. One injured in north Columbus stabbing. March brings attention to violence against Columbus’ …. Hot Chicken Takeover coming to Lewis...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#The Zoo#Asian#Eehv
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot Chicken Takeover coming to Lewis Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hot Chicken Takevover has another Central Ohio site lined up. The Columbus restaurant operator is in a growth spurt fueled by New York-based Untamed Brands that’ll see it add several new locations this year. The first of those opened in a New York food hall last month. Of more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Problems with new Columbus parking apps?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Advancements in technology are impacting just about every area of our lives — communication, healthcare, and transportation. Parking meters are becoming a thing of the past in Columbus. Drivers are now using mobile apps to pay for spots across the city. Unfortunately, with technology, comes the occasional glitch. A Columbus man, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC4 Columbus

March brings attention to violence against Columbus’ children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of Columbus community members gathered Tuesday with loud calls for safe streets as part of a peace rally held on the city’s east side. Organizers want the violence to stop, especially violence involving children. Advocates pushed for parents to get more involved in their children’s lives and be more accountable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Agave and Rye to open Grandview location Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Agave and Rye will open its second Columbus location Wednesday in Grandview, at 1295 Grandview Avenue.  Originating in Covington, Kentucky, Agave and Rye opened its first Columbus location in the Short North earlier this month, adding to a catalog of locations spanning four states.  “[Agave and Rye] is known for everything […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to improve community outreach with new team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been two years since protests about policing and racial injustice broke out across the country, including in central Ohio. On Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police unveiled a closer look at one of the department’s new efforts in response to those protests: a “dialogue team.” “What we want citizens to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickle Shack owner sees big expansion potential

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the popularity of pickleball grows, so too are the businesses ready to quite literally court those players. Pickle Shack has been open on a casual basis at 3218 U.S. Route 42 in Delaware for a few weeks now and is ready to mark the grand opening this weekend […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced 13-year-old Asian Elephant, Beco, has tested positive for active Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. EEHV is a life-threatening health issue for some elephants living in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide. In severe EEHV cases, a high virus level in an elephant can cause progressive hemorrhagic or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy