Cinderella @ Belton Memorial Park

Here’s a roundup of notable restaurant news for Kansas City, including July openings and more coming soon…. The upcoming July issue of Kansas City includes a small list of incoming breweries with a brief mention of Vine Street Brewing, which is coming to the Jazz District this fall. We caught up with co-owner Kemet Coleman to get more information on the project. Vine Street is the city’s first Black-owned brewery and was announced last year, with a projected opening date of this summer. The updated timeline is no later than October, Coleman says.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO