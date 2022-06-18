ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Cinderella @ Belton Memorial Park

 3 days ago

The Light Performing Arts Center & Flex Theater will be presenting two outdoor productions...

northeastnews.net

Remember this? 86-year-old Music Hall, Little Theater

Eighty-six years ago, on June 14, 1936, the Kansas City Music Hall and Little Theater venue space opened inside Kansas City’s majestic Municipal Auditorium for the first time. Municipal Auditorium, a stunning example of Art Deco architecture, was designed by the architectural firm of Gentry, Voskamp & Neville Hoit,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Smithville Lake Fest baby contest cuties

Check out these adorable baby contestants with their parents in this year's Smithville Lake Fest Baby Contest, held Saturday, June 18, in Courtyard Park. Originally published on mycouriertribune.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kcur.org

Kick off your summer with outdoor music and movies in Kansas City

From outdoor venues to cinema under the stars, add more fun to your summer in Kansas City. This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Summer kicks off (officially) on the longest day of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Sad news: Jason Sudeikis not coming to Big Slick KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City prepares to host a gaggle of celebrities for Big Slick 2022, the organization announced some sad news for fans. Due to production changes, Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis will not be attending this year’s event, set to run this weekend in Kansas City. Big Slick shared that he’s currently filming season three of the hit show Ted Lasso.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Neighbors pay it forward to dog-friendly walkers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dogs and cats of the Coleman Highlands in midtown are “treated” very well by Bill and Mary Allen. “They walk around the neighborhood every single day, handing out treats to everyone’s pets,” Nicki Salido said. “Bill and Mary Ann keep an eye on the neighborhood, too and hand-deliver the neighborhood newsletter.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for July 2022

Here’s a roundup of notable restaurant news for Kansas City, including July openings and more coming soon…. The upcoming July issue of Kansas City includes a small list of incoming breweries with a brief mention of Vine Street Brewing, which is coming to the Jazz District this fall. We caught up with co-owner Kemet Coleman to get more information on the project. Vine Street is the city’s first Black-owned brewery and was announced last year, with a projected opening date of this summer. The updated timeline is no later than October, Coleman says.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travelawaits.com

11 Unique And Delicious Coffee Houses To Visit In Kansas City

When I travel, I prefer to visit local coffeehouses because they offer a taste of local culture and history — and the best coffee this side of Seattle. Kansas City, Missouri, is home to dozens of local coffee shops, each using its own method to create outstanding coffee with the perfect balance of water and coffee beans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Love Fudge? Then It’s Great to Live in West Central Missouri

The first time I tried fudge was on a family vacation in Kansas City. My parents bought some of it from a shop during a family vacation when we visited Crown Center. So I've always associated fudge with Kansas City. Now obviously, that's not the case. You can find great fudge in many places around the United States. And maybe the world. Yet, if you love fudge. It's great to live in West Central Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

A Mexican tradition of music and horse racing in Belton

Many Sundays throughout spring and summer there is a steady stream of cars that turn down a narrow broken road that appears to lead to nowhere, between west Belton and Loch Lloyd. Visitors follow it deep into the trees and find a clearing of land where a long, straight dirt horse racing track called Carril Los Amigos sits perfectly maintained.
BELTON, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The large shuttlecocks on the lawn at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri

Nelson Art Gallery from the south side.Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you live in Kansas City, then you're probably familiar with the lawn sculptures of the large-scaled shuttlecocks at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Whether you go visit the museum or just drive by, these pieces of sculpture are very visible. The artists who created them are well-known in their community.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: How to keep your lawn green despite the heat

KC Terminal Railway has spent $100,000 on repairs and signage over the past decade. Some new highlights include more stages, and the festival will feature live interviews with some of your favorite brewers, musicians, makers and foodies at the podcast stage. What the World Cup means for Kansas City. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

I-35 Lane Closure Near Kearney This Week

Travelers of Interstate 35 in the Kearney area will experience lane closures this week as crew working with the Missouri Department of Transportation complete bridge work as part of the new interchange at I-35 and 19th Street. Mo-Dot says the bridge work will require the closure of the left lane...
KEARNEY, MO

