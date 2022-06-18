Vero, Fort Pierce week of July 4th recommendations?

2018 EVOx in new condition - been stored in my warehouse for the past 15 months. Probably one the nicest EVOx out there, lots of custom touches. I've spent the past 24 months back and forth to New England and haven't had the chance to use this beauty but for the few days I'm back in town. Looks like I'm heading back north again in June and and think it's time to let her go. Located in Vero Beach.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO