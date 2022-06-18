Vero, Fort Pierce week of July 4th recommendations?

2018 EVOx in new condition - been stored in my warehouse for the past 15 months. Probably one the nicest EVOx out there, lots of custom touches. I've spent the past 24 months back and forth to New England and haven't had the chance to use this beauty but for the few days I'm back in town. Looks like I'm heading back north again in June and and think it's time to let her go. Located in Vero Beach.
If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
- Dale Sorensen Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 1459 River Club Drive located in Vero Beach, FL for $2,900,000. The Rita Curry Team represented the seller in this transaction. Located in River Club at Carlton, this beautiful custom-built home features four bedrooms, four and a half...
Martin County - Monday June 20, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that an unexpected visitor climbed a tree outside their office on Monterey Road in Stuart on Monday night. A Florida black bear made its way through the parking area near the investigations division and climbed up the...
The story of why Brightline never added a train station in Sebastian is complicated and lengthy, but we’ll give you the short answer since many residents have been bringing it up. A train station needs a lot of land, and many people don’t want to see one right in...
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Wickham Park. Detectives said they are currently on the scene in addition to personnel from the medical examiner’s office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish...
Michael Chubb stares out into an expanse of wild grass dotted with sandhill cranes. He aligns his vision along the barrel of his shotgun, brings it level with the horizon, and yells “Hup!” An orange clay disc soars up from an underground bunker. Chubb locks on and shoots, the sound echoing across the field. Shards of clay fall to the grass. The cranes, on their home territory, don’t so much as ...
Many people in Palm Beach County may have heard of Gulf Stream, but few likely know where it is or what it's about.
But a recent surge in supersize home sales has put the tiny coastal town between Boynton Beach and Delray Beach in the spotlight.
...
Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bear caused a stir in Royal Palm on Saturday. The bear climbed up a tree behind a home on Belmont Drive in the Saratoga Lakes subdivision, near HL Johnson Elementary. "I just looked out my window and saw a bear on my...
Palm Beach County deputies on Saturday were forced to shoot and kill a black bear that was roaming around a Royal Palm Beach community, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to a reported bear sighting in the area of Crestwood Boulevard, just west of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, in the Saratoga Lakes community around 8 a.m. Saturday.
ROSELAND — Sheriff’s detectives were investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the body being found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of 130th Street in Roseland, west of U.S. 1. Sheriff’s officials said the death of the unidentified person may be a drug overdose.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month. Kaleb Watson was shot and killed round 6 p.m. on April 7 whereas sitting in the backseat of a automobile, which was parked in an alley.
Comments / 0