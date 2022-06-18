ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

2nd annual Charleston Memorial Stair Climb honored first responders

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds took part in the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor first responders who were killed at the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

June 18 serves as a day to remember the 412 lost on 9/11 along with our local first responders who died in the line of duty, with a special tribute to the Charleston 9 lost in the Sofa Super Store fire 15 years ago.

Participants began climbing the steps in the North Charleston Coliseum at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first tower was hit.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgjxd_0gF5b0Cu00
    Members of The Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Honor Guard participated in the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb. (Via Mount Pleasant Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MzJQ_0gF5b0Cu00
    (Via Mount Pleasant Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHqhl_0gF5b0Cu00
    (Via Summerville Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKBaS_0gF5b0Cu00
    (Via Mount Pleasant Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z43ch_0gF5b0Cu00
    (Via Mount Pleasant Fire)

Climbers completed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, the number of flights in the twin towers.

First responders who participated wore their emergency gear to honor their peers who died in the line of duty.

First National Bible Study honors lives of Emanuel 9

The Charleston Memorial Stair Climb honors the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while raising money to donate to families of first responders and organizations that support them.

This was the second annual stair climb in Charleston.

A post-climb celebration took place following the memorial stair climb at Commonhouse Ale Works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston Branch Library to break ground Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new library will soon open up to North Charleston book lovers living in Dorchester County. Dorchester County leaders are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Charleston Branch Library on June 27 The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 8690 Patriot Boulevard. A reception will be held […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek church hosting drive-thru baby shower Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Baby on the way? Humana Healthy Horizons and The Bundles of Joy Diaper Bank of the Lowcountry will hold a free baby shower event his Saturday. Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church will have a free, drive-thru community baby shower starting at 11 a.m. The event will take place at 468 Howe […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Patriots Point announces 4th of July Fireworks Blast

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy fireworks from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown this 4th of July. Online ticket sales are available now for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Blast, which is scheduled for Monday, July 4th at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. Aboard the flight deck, guests can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston 9 honored with Memorial service on Saturday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department, families of the fallen firefighters, and the community came together for a ceremony at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Saturday evening. 15 years ago, nine City of Charleston firefighters died while responding to a large fire at the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway. To commemorate the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston addressing trash backlog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is considering making changes to trash pickup because of an increase in volume. The city says that the amount collected in the first few months of 2022 has far eclipsed the amount collected over the same time period last year. “That’s roughly about 2.9 million pounds more […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to house fire near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Georgetown responded to a residential structure fire on Wednesday morning. It happened on King George Lane around 8:00 a.m. Officials with Georgetown County Fire & EMS say the fire is under control, but units will remain on scene for some time to conduct overhaul and smoke removal. No […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#North Charleston Coliseum#Emanuel 9#Commonhouse Ale Works#Nexstar Media Inc
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County working to repave dozens of roads

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is working to resurface dozens of roads. But those who live in the county say it is just scratching the surface of a much bigger problem. The county is using gas tax dollars to resurface more than 40 roads, with much of the work currently happening in the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston church celebrates 225 years in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The oldest United Methodist Church in the Lowcountry and the third oldest structure in Charleston celebrated its 225th anniversary Sunday. Community members came together at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston to celebrate with prayer, song and fellowship. Congressman James E. Clyburn, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD to hold National Night Out event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will hold a block party for National Night Out in August. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. According to Department officials, the event will serve as an opportunity for community members to get to know […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Six arrested for protesting animal rights at Charleston Louis Vuitton store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were arrested Tuesday after protesting animal rights at a Downtown Charleston Louis Vuitton store. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), seven animal rights activists entered the King Street store around 3:20 p.m. and began yelling at employees. The activists reportedly told employees at that they had blood on their hands for selling Louis Vuitton merchandise.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been hospitalized following a dog attack in Berkeley County, multiple news outlets report. According to Live 5 News, the attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle community. The breed of the dog was not immediately disclosed. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is said to be investigating. The Berkeley Observer will update this […] The post Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy