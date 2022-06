SOUTHINGTON – A firefighter and a local resident were injured Sunday while crews from Southington and area departments battled a building fire. Firefighters around 8 a.m. were called to 35 West Main St. on the report of a structure fire, which required mutual aid from firefighters in Bristol and Meriden, while those from Plainville, Cheshire and Berlin covered the town’s firehouses in case another blaze was reported.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO