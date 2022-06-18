ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton Police swear in a new recruit class

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department welcomed 25 new officers on Friday.

The members of the 111th Dayton police recruit class were sworn in Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers on W. Third Street.

A graduation ceremony also took place at the Stiver Schools for Arts Friday night on E. Fifth Street. Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain provided the keynote address.

The city says this class completed more than six months of rigorous training and classroom work at the Dayton Police Academy. Following graduation, the new officers will be assigned to a field training officer for 16 weeks before beginning patrol duties on their own.

