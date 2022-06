FSU football coaches had a big priority for the 2022 recruiting cycle, and that was improving in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Although improving under the tuteledge of Alex Atkins, the offensive line was still a unit that needed to get better through the high school ranks and a select few from the transfer portal. FSU coaches added six offensive linemen from the high school ranks and four from the transfer portal.

