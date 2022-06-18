Paul McCartney turned 80 and everyone celebrated the music icon

When all is said and done, Sir Paul McCartney will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best and most influential musicians of all time. With McCartney celebrating his 80th birthday Saturday, we thought it appropriate to quickly sum up the man, the myth, the heartthrob.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with McCartney, he is, of course, best known for his work with the The Beatles. (If you haven’t already, you should check out the terrific “Get Back” documentary on Disney+, to see McCartney’s genius on-the-spot songwriting skills in action.)

Throughout his career, McCartney has written or co-written hundreds of songs, including 32 Billboard No. 1 hits. Back in 2017, our Charles Curtis embarked on quite an ambitious endeavor and ranked all 188 (!) Beatles songs and ranked all of their albums the following year. Some of the more famous (or, really, the very best, in this writer’s opinion) include:

(Exhales): Now, back to the birthday.

As a worldwide treasure, everyone poured out love for McCartney’s 80th trip around the sun.