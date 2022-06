Davey Richards details what he won't do in future bookings. Davey Richards returned to pro wrestling in 2021. Since then, he has been taking a wide variety of booking on his time as he continues to put in the work in his medical studies. Now, in a new interview, Davey Richards details what he looks for in bookings and more specifically, the kind of bookings he will not take. Specifically, Richards says he does not want to partake in deathmatches and says that he will "respectfully decline" intergender match ideas.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO