Wickliffe’s Stoehr, NDCL’s Valentic basking in Force club side’s national tournament run

The third baseman and pitcher for the Hilltoppers proved to be the spark they needed to make a run to the Division II state championship. Hall recorded a .403 batting average with 21 RBI with nine of those coming in the playoffs. As he was in the No. 2 hole for Chardon, Hall didn’t always have chances to drive runs in, but when he saw runners on, he was able to drive them home. Hall was also dominant from the mound, as he posted a regular-season ERA of 2.44 with 27 strikeouts. But in the postseason he took his pitching performances to the next level, as he posted a 1.65 ERA and 17 punchouts. He also recorded two saves in the state semifinal and final, which locked up the title for the Hilltoppers. The Alcorn State signee did everything he could to make sure his team was state champion to end the season, which included returning to the mound against Hoban after he pitched the first 3 1/3 innings in the bottom of the sixth.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO