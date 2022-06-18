ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in...

MULTIPLE IN-CUSTODY APPARENT OVERDOSES IN JAIL, LOCAL AGENCIES RESPOND QUICKLY

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail Adults-In-Custody (AIC) are in a local hospital today after an apparent overdose. At 11:25 this morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Corrections deputy was nearby when an AIC began suffering from an apparent medical emergency. The deputy responded with Jail medical to begin treatment and a second AIC also began exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
KCSO Advises community regarding SB48; criminal releases

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware of how Senate Bill 48 (SB48), passed during the last legislative session and signed by Governor Brown, will affect public safety in Klamath County. SB48 will have the effect of requiring the release...
BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

A bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. officers arrested the 28-year old for offensive littering after he allegedly threw a bungee cord into his neighbor’s yard in the 600 block of Southeast Parrott Street. The report said the suspect had been yelling at his neighbor’s all morning and it was the third time officers had responded to deal with the suspect.
Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
Illegal marijuana bust results in seizure of more than 12,000 plants

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site in rural Eagle Point at 6:45 this morning. The property, located on the 1500 block of Old Dry Creek Road in Eagle Point, contained approximately 12,287 illegal cannabis plants in 32 greenhouses, and 3,000 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana. On the property seven workers were detained, interviewed, and released.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY INTERFERING WITH A FIREFIGHTER

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FELONY ASSAULT

Roseburg Police charged a man with felony assault Sunday night. An RPD report said the suspect’s child had been brought to his apartment in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue with the biological mother’s permission so the child could spend Father’s Day with the man. There...
ROSEBURG MOTOR OFFICER/HOMELESS LIAISON JOSH CHAVEZ HONORED

Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. The award was given during a special lunch event at RPD on May 27th. At the same time, Police Chief Gary...
