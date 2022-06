A thief was seen driving off on the riding lawnmower he had just stolen from a west Salina home and ranch store early Saturday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that surveillance video shows a man walk up to the rear loading dock at Atwoods Home and Ranch, 400 S. Broadway Boulevard, at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The man began taking apart a wooden crate that contained an $1,800 Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower.

