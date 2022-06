LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) In the prelims of the 200 fly at the 2022 World Championships, Noe Ponti threw down a time of 1:54.75, breaking his own Swiss record of 1:55.05 that was set in the preliminary heats of the Tokyo Olympic Games by 0.3 seconds. He now has 15 of the fastest 200 fly times ever recorded by a Swiss man and becomes the first from his country to get under the 1:55 barrier in the event.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO