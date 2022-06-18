ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewer Lorenzo Cain DFA’d, Brew Crew ‘tips their cap’ to a fan favorite

By Ben Newhouse
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – On the exact day that marks Lorenzo Cain’s 10 years of service with Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers made the decision to designate the former Gold Glover for assignment.

In all likelihood, this signifies that Cain’s time as a Brewer has come to an end.

Since returning to the Brewers roster in 2018, Cain has been named an All-Star and won the first, long-awaited, Gold Glove award of his career in 2019.

According to Brewers Beat Writer, Adam McCalvy, “Cain characterized it as a mutual decision in a meeting with David Stearns and Craig Counsell this morning.”

Lorenzo Cain is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, and a World Series Champion.

Time will tell if Cain’s career has come to an end in the exact spot where it began, back when Milwaukee drafted him in 2004.

The veteran is known for his signature ‘Not today’ celebration. However, Brew Crew fans across the state will make ‘today the day’ we honor a legendary career and amazing person, both on and off the field.

