Teen charged in Near North Side mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 others wounded

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a mass shooting on the near North Side last month that left two people dead and seven others wounded.

The teen turned himself into police Thursday and was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon, Chicago police said.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Saturday.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, was previously charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting on May 19 near a notorious trouble-spot at Chicago Avenue and State Street.

A second man, 20-year-old Kameron Abram, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and trespassing on CTA property, according to police. Both men were ordered held without bail.

Police said the incident stemmed from a fight that broke out between two groups of people that were standing near a McDonald’s restaurant in the 800 block of North State Street.

Police Supt. David Brown said the attack was recorded by a police surveillance camera, which captured the groups arguing before someone could be seen handing the shooter a gun.

Antonio Wade, 30, and Anthony Allen, 31, were killed, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Stroger with multiple gunshot wounds; a 19-year-old man taken to Northwestern in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest; and a 46-year-old woman shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was stabilized.

Four men also hurt in the shooting later showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

