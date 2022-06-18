ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach police detain 12 suspected immigrants in vessel landing near Root Trail

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Twelve migrants, the majority of whom are believed to be Haitian citizens, were detained by local and federal authorities this afternoon after coming ashore off a sailboat, police said.

"We are .. working an active suspected immigration incident via vessel landing," Capt. William Rothrock said in a text to reporters. "We have about 12 persons detained."

Police received a call at about 1 p.m. from a beachgoer who saw people holding suitcases jumping from a 30-foot sailboat off the Palm Beach shore and swimming toward the beach near Root Trail, Rothrock said.

Officers arrived at the scene as the boat passengers were still coming ashore, and took 12 people into custody. The U.S. Coast Guard seized control of the boat.

Palm Beach police on active-shooter incidents: 'Neutralize' threats, treat wounded is primary goal

More Palm Beach news: Palm Beach art dealer charged with selling forgeries of works by Basquiat, Banksy, Warhol

Federal Border Patrol agents took eight males into custody. Four females, who also will be turned over to Border Patrol agents, were taken to an area hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the "majority" of the migrants were "believed to be Haitian nationals."

Police posted a warning after 2 p.m. to residents about "increased" police activity at nearby Sunrise Avenue at the ocean.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach police detain 12 suspected immigrants in vessel landing near Root Trail

#Immigration#Police#Swimming#Law Enforcement#Haitian#The U S Coast Guard#Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

