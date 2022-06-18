Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Clarke, Clayton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors, including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and wilty. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

