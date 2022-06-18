ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know...

Heat Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble, Payne, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Hughes; Lincoln; Noble; Payne; Seminole HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Noble, Payne, Lincoln, Seminole, Hughes, Coal, Atoka and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

