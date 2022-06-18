ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

The Moose 95.1 FM

Flood Warning for Flathead River At Columbia Falls

Possible flooding issues continue across the state with this Flood Warning for the Flathead River in northwest Montana. Importantly, this particular Warning is in effect until further notice, as conditions in the area can change very quickly. It just depends what Mother Nature throws our way. This particular advisory has...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pondera, Teton, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pondera; Teton; Toole FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Localized minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana, including the following counties, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over a few secondary roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen through Monday evening. Although rain has ended, runoff will continue to work downstream today. - A few creeks and streams may come out of their banks. - Some locations that may experience minor nuisance flooding include Conrad, Choteau, Valier, Brady, Ledger, Ethridge, Pendroy, Bynum, Farmington and Collins.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Historic Flooding Puts Flathead on High Alert

From her vantage at park headquarters in West Glacier last week, Gina Kerzman said she “can’t complain” about the record rainfall and flood advisories that have swept through the Flathead Valley over the past week, prompting evacuations of low-lying residential areas and forcing closures at numerous fishing access sites, as well as delivering up to two feet of snow along the alpine stretches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, which plow crews are working to clear for summertime traffic.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
Alt 101.5

Glacier National Park Warns of Possible Avalanches…IN JUNE

It has been an interesting spring to say the least. But, here we are, on the eve of the summer solstice. That's right, tomorrow marks the OFFICIAL start to summer, the longest day of the year for us in the northern hemisphere, a time of year when people tend to complain about the summer heat and the need for sunscreen. Meanwhile in Montana, we are hearing about the real possibility of avalanches in Glacier National Park.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather, rivers fast and full

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. The river will be right around flood stage through Wednesday morning. FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 15 feet, but is forecast to drop this weekend. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana South central Teton County in north central Montana West central Cascade County in central Montana * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 203 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Augusta to 14 miles northwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Wolf Creek, Bowmans Corner, Bean Lake and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
1240 KLYQ

Montana Governor Shares Reactions to Yellowstone Flooding

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Showers likely today, rivers running high

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. At 7:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet. The river will rise to near or above flood stage through Wednesday morning. At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

4 Things You Should do While in Great Falls, Montana

For years I just drove through Great Falls on our way to somewhere else, before discovering there really are some cool and funky things you should see while you're there. Of course, everyone and their dog will tell you about the Sip 'n Dip...and with good reason. And if you only have enough time to stop at ONE PLACE while driving through Great Falls, there's nothing wrong with visiting the Montana icon that is the Sip 'n Dip Bar.
montanarightnow.com

Crews altering detour route on the Lincoln Rd. - Montana to I-15 project

HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Helena Sand and Gravel will modify the detour route on the Lincoln Road – Montana to I 15 Project. The new temporary detour will reroute North Montana Avenue traffic using Hammer Beam Road and Roughsawn Drive the week of June 20.
Newstalk KGVO

High-Speed Chase in Missoula Lasts Over 10 Minutes

On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
107.5 Zoo FM

Man Wearing Life Jacket Drowns in Cold, Fast Running Montana Creek

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead after drowning in a cold and fast-moving Rock Creek on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson, who provided details of the fatal incident. “It was about 1:47 yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when 9-1-1 dispatch got a call here that there was...
Daily Montanan

It’s time to bring Big Medicine home

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes held their Bison Range Restoration Celebration May 20-22, 2022, which was a monumental day that represented the righting of a terrible time in our U.S. history by restoring and honoring a broken treaty and returning the land and bison back to the CSKT. This monumental day was a day […] The post It’s time to bring Big Medicine home appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE

