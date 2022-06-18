ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

La Cage is in good hands thanks to solid new owner and a father's gift

By Molly Snyder
On Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Wolz, a lifelong Milwaukeean and member of the LGBTQ community, purchased La Cage nightclub, 801 S. 2nd St. George Prentice and Corey Grubb opened the iconic gay bar and dance club in 1984 as “La Cage Aux Folles.” The two sold the business for a few years in the 2000s...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 25): The Lafayette Place

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bus down to the Big Gig with Summerfest's shuttles

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. This content is in partnership...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Florida State
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Produce to the People: Food discount program helps low-income shoppers

MILWAUKEE— A partnership in the Milwaukee area is making sure people with low-incomes can afford fresh fruit and veggies. A new program, Produce to the People, by Outpost and Hunger Task Force offers 50% savings for FoodShare participants. Offer applies to fresh fruit and veggies at Outpost's four Milwaukee-area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earlynews24.com

Racine teacher retires after spending her whole 32-year career in RUSD

RACINE — Dorothy McDonald remembers the moment she realized she wanted to teach. It was thanks to Mrs. Smith, McDonald’s third-grade teacher. “She got to know us as students,” McDonald said. “I was an introvert, and she helped me come out of my shell. I just loved the way she taught us. She taught the whole person.”
RACINE, WI
On Milwaukee

An ode to Big Bang

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. It begins with a silent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Prentice
antigotimes.com

Reynold’s Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall of Packaged Pasties

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION. Reynold’s Pasty Shop in Milwaukee is issuing a Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. The recalled product includes:. Reynold’s Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 23, 2022,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Viking cruise: Milwaukee starts Great Lakes voyage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

Scooters are back thanks to yet another City of Milwaukee pilot study

The Milwaukee Common Council today unanimously voted to approve yet another dockless scooter pilot study, meaning motorized scooters are expected back on streets this summer. The new study – now the third pilot study dedicated to motorized scooters, after similar studies in 2019 and 2021 – will begin no earlier than July 1 this year and end on Dec. 31, 2023, unless the City of Milwaukee establishes a permanent dockless scooter licensing program before then. As a result, scooters are expected to return to Milwaukee streets sometime in August this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in shooting on Milwaukee's Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting outside Casablanca on Brady Street. Police were called to Cass and Brady streets around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. "I heard some commotion going on outside, and then I heard the three shots fired, and it was very loud," said Bob Schneider, who lives nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
TMJ4 News

Watch Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade 2022

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade and Festival is now underway on Sunday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and celebrating community and history in the city.
spectrumnews1.com

What you need to know with less than 50 days until the Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair is on. The fair offers live entertainment, rides, games, vendors, food and several other activities. From ticket information to important dates, we have a rundown on what you need to know with less than 50 days until the 171st Wisconsin State Fair.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy hit by vehicle on north side: police

MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Monday night, June 20. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy was walking when he was hit near Fond du Lac and Beale around 9 p.m. The boy was taken to a local...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy