Texas 4-star safety Maurice Williams is LSU football's first Class of 2024 commitment

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE - Four-star junior safety Maurice Williams has committed to LSU football , he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Williams is LSU's first commitment from the Class of 2024 . He is the No. 8 safety and No. 63 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, he attends Shadow Creek in Pearland, Texas, and has offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Michigan and Michigan State.

"Hey Mom & Dad I’m A Tiger," Williams wrote.

Williams is the third safety LSU has gained a commitment from this year, as the Tigers have already added four-star Ryan Yaites and Michael Daugherty from the 2023 class.

LSU also has commitments from four-star cornerback Daylen Austin, four-star tight end Mac Markway and four-star running back Trey Holly in the 2023 class.

Williams had 50 tackles in 12 games for Shadow Creek last year as a sophomore. He also competes in track and field, running a wind-aided 11.39 100-meter dash this spring.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

