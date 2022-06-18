ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Charles Leclerc Will Start Last In the Canadian GP

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturdays, Charles Leclerc has been the class of the Formula 1 world all year. The 2019 pole award winner is well on his way to a second, crushing competition from Red Bull Racing at just about every turn in qualifying. On Sundays, he and Ferrari haven't been able to keep...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 1

